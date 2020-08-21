Southern Illinois man filmed kicking injured fawn receives 180-day jail sentence

PINCKNEYVILLE — A young man filmed violently kicking an injured fawn alongside a rural Perry County highway in 2018 is serving time in the Perry County Jail.
Jordan Anheuser, 20, of Elkville, previously of Pinckneyville, pleaded guilty to animal torture, a Class 3 felony, and was sentenced on July 30 to 180 days in jail and 30 months probation. He also agreed to pay $1,000 restitution to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the lead investigative agency on the case, and is barred from entry to any state park operated by IDNR during the term of his probation.
He also is prohibited from using alcohol and drugs, or having any animals in his custody or care while on probation.
Anheuser was arrested in January on one felony count of animal torture, and one Class A misdemeanor charge of cruel treatment of an animal. The misdemeanor charge was dropped as part of his plea deal, as was an unrelated traffic citation for illegal use of a cellphone that he received shortly before his arrest, according to Brandee Horn, office manager for the Perry County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Anheuser reported to the Perry County Jail the day of his final court hearing July 30, Horn said.
With day-for-day credit for good behavior, he is scheduled to be released Oct. 19.
Anheuser’s attorney declined comment, saying he has a blanket policy not to discuss client cases.
The incident for which he is serving jail time stems to the fall of 2018; Anheuser was 18 at the time. The video footage of it did not surface until more than a year later.
A spokesperson for IDNR previously told The Southern that the agency learned of the incident in late 2019 after constituents reached out on Facebook.
The agency immediately launched an investigation, she said. In January, before IDNR had handed over its findings to local prosecutors, the Perry County State’s Attorney’s Office was flooded with calls and emails in response to online petitions circulating on Facebook demanding that charges be brought against him.
Both petitions, one circulated by a Southern Illinois resident, and the other by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, included the video footage. The short video clip, apparently filmed on a cellphone and later shared on Snapchat, showed Anheuser repeatedly kicking the injured fawn in the head and body and laughing as it flopped about in distress.
It's not clear from the video what originally caused the fawn's injury, but officials said it had been struck by a vehicle.
In the video, Anheuser is heard saying, “I just hit this b----. Boom, you’re f----- up.” He says “Boom!” alongside subsequent kicks as well. In the background of the video, others can be heard laughing and encouraging him, but it’s not clear from the video who else was with him. Anheuser was the only one to face charges related to the incident.
Kristin Rickman, emergency response division manager for PETA, said she was glad to see the case brought to a conclusion. "Whether justice can ever be served in such a horrific case is debatable in itself, but we definitely give kudos to the prosecutor's office for persisting with the felony charge," she said.
Rickman said she would have liked to see the state also mandate that Anheuser undergo counseling, given the link between cruelty to animals and interpersonal violence. But, she added, "We hope while incarcerated, Anheuser will reflect on this condemnable act and commit to evolving."
Cynthia Rush, of Collinsville, who started a change.org petition calling for charges against Anheuser, said she wholeheartedly commends the state's attorney's office for seeing the case through, though also believes "he's getting off lightly." Her petition received more than 5,000 signatures. Rush was also critical of the fact that the others who were present that evening were not held accountable in some fashion. "Would Mr. Anheuser have committed the abuse if it had not been for the crowd cheering him on? We'll never know, but I am so glad he'll be serving time and will have a permanent record."
Rush said she hopes this case sends "a message loud and clear that animal abuse of any kind will not be tolerated, and that abusers should never underestimate the global power of our social networks and the vigilant, ordinary people who seek justice, from wherever they are, for the defenseless and the voiceless."
