Southern Illinois man filmed kicking injured fawn receives 180-day jail sentence

In the video, Anheuser is heard saying, “I just hit this b----. Boom, you’re f----- up.” He says “Boom!” alongside subsequent kicks as well. In the background of the video, others can be heard laughing and encouraging him, but it’s not clear from the video who else was with him. Anheuser was the only one to face charges related to the incident.

Kristin Rickman, emergency response division manager for PETA, said she was glad to see the case brought to a conclusion. "Whether justice can ever be served in such a horrific case is debatable in itself, but we definitely give kudos to the prosecutor's office for persisting with the felony charge," she said.

Rickman said she would have liked to see the state also mandate that Anheuser undergo counseling, given the link between cruelty to animals and interpersonal violence. But, she added, "We hope while incarcerated, Anheuser will reflect on this condemnable act and commit to evolving."