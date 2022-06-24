Southern Illinois reacts to U.S. Supreme Court kicking abortion back to states

CARBONDALE — AnnRae Hochheimer took to the streets Friday to protest the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, the case that upheld a Constitutional right to abortion for nearly 50 years.

She stood alone at the corner of Illinois Avenue and Main Street in Carbondale with a sign that read “I will not submit.”

The ruling sent the decision about legality of abortion back to state legislatures.

She said this decision is not about infants and fetuses. It is about having statutes overturned and sending us back in time. She asked how far the court would go.

“I thought I’d be fighting other battles, not the ones we’ve already won. I didn’t expect when fighting in the 1970s, we’d be doing it again,” Hochheimer told The Southern on Friday.

She said it was about forcing people to conform — that if you don’t fit the mold, the government is going to make people conform.

While she was the first person protesting in Carbondale, she expected other to join her after work and classes.

A rally was planned at the pavilion at 8 p.m. Friday to protest the decision. Hochheimer did not expect to leave.

Linda Flowers, president of Carbondale NAACP, said women of color will be disproportionately affected by this decision.

“I didn’t really see this day coming,” Flowers said.

She said the decision, along with the Jan. 6 riots in Washington D.C., to overturn the legal election are attacks on democracy.

“This is turning back the clock on constitutional rights and women. The courts have been chipping away at the right to vote, especially in the past couple years,” Flowers said. “Women have the right to make decisions for their own bodies.”

She added that everyone needs to protest with votes in the midterm election. Those who are registered need to vote. Those who aren’t registered, need to register and vote.

“I want my daughter, granddaughters and great-granddaughters to come to be able to make their own decisions," Flowers said.

As a Black person, she said leaving the decision to the states is concerning. While Illinois is a liberal state, many other states are not as liberal.

Tara Bell, one of the organizers of Southern Illinois Pride March and Cruise, said the event tomorrow will undoubtedly take a turn toward a protest and march.

She said Tim Kee, their main speaker, had already planned to mention the issue, but would likely say more now that the court has made a decision.

Bell said the issue is not just about abortion, but bodily activity and privacy laws.

She said the gay marriage law is rooted in the same privacy cases mentioned in the abortion case. The court could also reconsider gay marriage and contraception.

Choice Memphis Center for Reproductive Health, which is seeking to open a new clinic in Carbondale by August, released a statement Friday.

“At CHOICES, birthing families are five times less likely to have a C-section and three times less likely to have a premature birth than anywhere else in Tennessee. These outcomes reflect the special kind of care we provide at CHOICES, and speak to a future we know is possible – a future where sexual and reproductive healthcare is recognized as an essential human right.

“That’s why we’re working hard to make sure that the new CHOICES clinic in Carbondale will be open in August of this year, and why we’re more committed than ever to the work we do in our Memphis clinic. The road ahead is long, but this fight is too important to give up now,” part of their statement read.

Christine Mize, president of the inactive Jackson County Right to Life, has been working to overturn abortion for 30 years.

“I just keep saying, ‘Wow.’ I’m pleasantly surprised,” Mize said.

She added that she is thankful that the U.S. Supreme Court released this decision, calling it a huge victory for the unborn.

While Mize is happy with the decision, she stressed that the work now shifts to the state legislature.

“The work will continue for Illinois. We’ve got to get legislators in who support a ban on abortion,” Mize said.

U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) released a statement regarding the decision, saying the issue is why he got involved in politics 40 years ago.

“I agree wholeheartedly with the Supreme Court’s decision to restore power to the American people to determine for themselves how abortion services are regulated in their state. It’s a historic decision that will help save the lives of countless innocent unborn children. As liberals in Illinois and Washington undoubtedly push forward with their abortion on-demand agenda, I’ll keep fighting to protect the lives of the unborn,” the statement read.

State Senator Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro) was pleased with the court’s decision to vacate Roe v. Wade and return the issue of abortion to the elected officials in the state and the people they represent.

“I have always strongly felt that the original decision in 1973 was incorrectly made, which has led to the heartbreaking end of innocent life for five decades,” Bryant said in a press release.

She added that the governor is already calling for a special session to deal with the impact of the ruling.

She said the decision does not impact the radical abortion laws in Illinois, will not end taxpayer-funded and late-term abortions or will not prevent a minor from undergoing an abortion without their parents’ knowledge.

“Those claiming otherwise are being disingenuous and trying to shift the narrative for political purposes,” Bryant said.

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today issued a statement after the Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade:

“I am outraged and horrified — this outcome is a nightmare that robs women of their right to make their own choices about their healthcare and their bodies, and it paves the way for a nationwide abortion ban that Republicans have been seeking for decades,” Duckworth’s statement read.

She added that forcing women to have babies is not only cruel, but will be deadly. She mentioned growing maternal mortality in the nation and often inaccessible healthcare, without affordable child care or universal paid leave.

“I refuse to let my daughters grow up in a world with fewer rights than I had. As Republicans continue their march toward a nationwide abortion ban, I will do everything in my power to ensure that Illinois remains a safe haven for all women seeking reproductive care,” Duckworth said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.