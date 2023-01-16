Southern Illinois sheriffs voice opposition to new gun legislation

Across Illinois, more than 90 county sheriffs have issued statements voicing opposition to HB 5471 Protect Illinois Communities, a law signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker last week.

Most of the statements have similar wording, saying the act is unconstitutional based on the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Franklin County Sheriff Kyle Bacon said his job and his office are sworn to protect the citizens of the county, and calls it a job and responsibility he takes with utmost seriousness.

“As your duly elected sheriff, my job and my office are sworn, in fact, to protect the citizens of Franklin County,” Sheriff Kyle Bacon said in a statement posted on the sheriff’s Facebook page.

“Part of the duties that I accepted upon being sworn into office was to protect the rights provided to all of us in the Constitution. One of those enumerated rights is the right of people to keep and bear arms provided under the 2nd Amendment. The right to keep and bear arms for defense of life, liberty and property is regarded as an inalienable right by the people,” Bacon said in a statement posted to the sheriff’s Facebook page.

Bacon says HB 5471 is a clear violation of the Second Amendment.

Johnson County Sheriff Pete Sopczak agreed.

“The right to keep and bear arms for defense of life, liberty and property is regarded as an inalienable right by the people. I, among many others, believe that HB 5471 is a clear violation of the 2nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution,” Sopszak said. “Therefore, as the chief law enforcement official for Johnson County, that neither myself nor my office will be checking to ensure that lawful gun owners register their weapons with the State, nor will we be arresting or housing law abiding individuals that have been arrested solely with non-compliance of this Act.”

Other Southern Illinois sheriffs and state’s attorneys have issued statements saying the law is unconstitutional and that they will not arrest people for violating the rules of the law.

Those include: Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich, Union County Sheriff David Wilkins, Pope County Sheriff Jerry Suits, Saline County Sheriff Whipper Johnson, Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Bullard, Williamson County State’s Attorney Ted Hampson, and Saline County State’s attorney Molly Kasiar.

These opinions are not limited to smaller Southern Illinois counties. The Belleville News Democrat reported that Metro-East sheriffs in Bond, Clinton, Monroe and Randolph counties also released statements disagreeing with the law and saying they would not enforce it. Even St. Clair County Sheriff Rick Watson, a Democrat, said he is opposed to the law, but did not say he would not arrest people who violate it.

The sheriffs of Jackson and Alexander counties have not issued statements supporting or in opposition of the new law.

Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich said laws that restrict gun ownership typically do not affect persons who use guns for illegal activity. He says the laws do though, have an effect on law abiding citizens.

“Guns are a part of our culture. This law puts a burden on every citizen and not criminals," Diederich said. “Criminals are resourceful. If we could remove their ability to get guns, they would come up with another weapon.”

He added that he expects to the law to be overturned in court, probably going to the Illinois or U.S. Supreme Court.