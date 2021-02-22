Southern Illinoisans weigh in as Pritzker signs justice reform bill

Flowers said eliminating cash bail will help balance the scales.

“Right now I think the books are stacked against poor people,” Flowers said. She said the elimination of cash bail makes great strides to correct income inequality in the criminal justice system. As it stood before the new law, Flowers said those with means were able to pay their way out of jail, while the poor were resigned to staying in jail until their court date.

While the elimination of cash bail has been given top billing in the debate over the new law, the requirement that all law enforcement officers in the state wear a body camera also made waves. An unfunded mandate, the requirement has some community leaders concerned for what this could mean for future budgets.

In Carbondale, a community that has had loud public debate about the size and cost of its police department, leaders have concerns about the cost of implementing such a big program. Carbondale City Manager Gary Williams said the administrative costs alone of cataloging, storing and processing information requests for the footage could be a big hurdle.

"The legislation does allow us to delay the implementation of this program until 2025 which gives us time to plan for these costs," Carbondale City Manager Gary Williams wrote in an email to The Southern Jan. 15.