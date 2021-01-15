Southern Illinoisans weigh pros and cons of state criminal justice reform bill

More than that, though, Cervantez said having a defendant in jail allows the county to help that person, too. He said without a defendant staying in jail, there isn’t always enough time to get a person who may suffer from substance abuse, for example, the social services they may need to get help.

“Cash bail gives me time,” he said.

Nancy Maxwell, criminal justice chair for the Carbondale Branch NAACP, sees the bill very differently.

“I think the people who are objecting to it have not walked a mile in a Black person’s shoes,” she said.

She pointed out that Black men and women are the most likely to be picked up by law enforcement, and because they are also the least likely to be able to afford bail, they are also the most likely to sit in jail before appearing in court.

Maxwell said she personally has known people who have languished for months in jail because they couldn’t afford their bail. They lost their job, fell behind on bills, and were later found not guilty. One of the concerns opponents have to eliminating cash bail is that it makes communities less safe by sending home violent offenders after their arrest. But Maxwell questions this assuredness.