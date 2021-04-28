Stan Reno named Carbondale Police Chief

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I grew up in this department,” Reno told reporters after Wednesday’s ceremony.

Looking to the future of the city and the department Reno’s words were simple.

“We have a lot of work to do,” he said.

Reno said he plans to continue the work of building community relationships, making the department more approachable. He said he also wants to continue providing officers with the training they need to be effective and continue operating on a high level. All this will contribute to Reno's third goal to make “Carbondale (a) great place to live.”

In the half a year since being named interim, Reno’s department has faced challenges both at the local and the national level. Reno recently reflected on the changes policing has undergone throughout his career but specifically since the murder of George Floyd and the April 20 conviction of his killer, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

“There’s certainly a focus and a desire for law enforcement to adapt and make the necessary changes to make sure that we don’t have any more tragedies,” Reno said.