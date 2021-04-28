Stan Reno named Carbondale Police Chief

CARBONDALE — Carbondale Police Department veteran Stan Reno was tapped to formally take on the role of the city’s police chief.
Reno, 45, took over for long-time chief Jeff Grubbs in September. In that time city manager Gary Williams said Reno has not shied away from leading.
“As interim he has not been afraid to show initiative,” Williams said at a ceremony Wednesday formally announcing Reno as the city’s choice. But Williams also praised Reno for his cool head.
“He’s a calm leader,” Williams said.
Reno has been a part of the CPD for about 24 years. He has led the city’s street crimes unit as well as investigations and has been deputy chief of operations for the department.
After Williams made the announcement, Reno’s wife, Heather, pinned on his lapel his new badge. Reno held back tears as he addressed the small gathering at the police department.
Williams and Reno spoke of his history both with the city and with the police. He is a graduate of Carbondale Community High School as well as SIU, and Williams said Reno also attended school on the grounds that is now home to the city’s police headquarters.
Reno said his father was a member of the force and that he spent a great deal of time learning about the job as a young man.
“I grew up in this department,” Reno told reporters after Wednesday’s ceremony.
Looking to the future of the city and the department Reno’s words were simple.
“We have a lot of work to do,” he said.
Reno said he plans to continue the work of building community relationships, making the department more approachable. He said he also wants to continue providing officers with the training they need to be effective and continue operating on a high level. All this will contribute to Reno's third goal to make “Carbondale (a) great place to live.”
In the half a year since being named interim, Reno’s department has faced challenges both at the local and the national level. Reno recently reflected on the changes policing has undergone throughout his career but specifically since the murder of George Floyd and the April 20 conviction of his killer, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
“There’s certainly a focus and a desire for law enforcement to adapt and make the necessary changes to make sure that we don’t have any more tragedies,” Reno said.
Reno said in the six-to-eight months he has been at the helm of Carbondale’s police department, he has worked closely with the city’s human resources department and more specifically its diversity and compliance officer to increase efforts to recruit a diverse applicant pool for police openings. He said this has meant expanding the radius the city recruits officers within.
Reno said diversity of the police force is a must for it to be able to best relate to and serve its community.
“It’s absolutely a necessity and it’s something we talk about daily,” Reno said.
After posing for photos with family and his fellow officers, Reno reiterated his feelings about being appointed chief.
“I’m very excited for this opportunity,” Reno said. “It means a lot.”
