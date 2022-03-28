State Fire Marshal's arson investigators looking into West Frankfort blazes

WEST FRANKFORT – Several fires are under investigation in West Frankfort by the State Fire Marshal's arson division.

Three different fires erupted within four hours of one another, leaving behind property damage, according to a news release on the West Frankfort Fire Department's Facebook page.

No injuries or deaths occurred as a result.

At 6:48 p.m. Friday, dispatchers at the West Frankfort Police Department began receiving calls about smoke coming from a house in the 500 block of South Emma Street.

Police officers and fire personnel arrived on the scene within minutes and found heavy smoke and fire filling the residence at 516 S. Emma St, firefighters said.

They were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

They also confirmed that no one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

Crews cleared the fire scene around 10:12 p.m., firefighters said.

At 10:27 p.m. dispatchers received a 911 call from the 600 block of North Washington Avenue reporting a vehicle on fire next to a garage and residence.

West Frankfort firefighters arrived on the scene and located the burning vehicle at 609 N Hughes St.

That fire was also extinguished without incident, firefighters said.

While crews were still responding to the vehicle fire, multiple 911 callers reported flames showing from the roof of the residence at 516 S. Emma St. at approximately 10:28 p.m.

Off duty firefighters from West Frankfort assisted by Benton and Zeigler Fire Departments were dispatched to the house fire.

The residence was fully involved before firefighters arrived on the scene, firefighters said.

The MABAS System was once again activated and crews from Buckner, Carterville and Marion Fire Departments as well as Abbott EMS responded to provide aid.

Johnston City Fire Department was also responding to the fire, but was redirected to an activated fire alarm at Kroger, firefighters said.

The Kroger activation was determined to be a false alarm, and Johnston City Firefighters remained available in West Frankfort in case another call came in.

Fire crews cleared the Emma Street incident shortly before 2:30 a.m.

Damage to two other residences and a vehicle was reported but there were no injuries.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal Division of Arson Investigation is investigating the fires.

The West Frankfort Fire Department said they appreciated the assistance provided by each of the responding agencies and all dispatch centers.

