State Police investigate nonlethal officer-involved shooting Sunday in Hardin County

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation is conducting an investigation into a nonlethal officer-involved shooting Sunday in Hardin County.

According to a news release from ISP DCI Zone 7, the agency is conducting an independent investigation at the request of the Hardin and Pope county sheriff’s offices. The request came after an officer-involved shooting Sunday on Illinois 34 at the north edge of Eichorn.

The release said deputies from Hardin and Pope counties responded at about 10:12 p.m. Saturday to the scene of a possible burglary in the 900 block of Illinois 43 in Herod.

Police said a male suspect fled the scene, and allege he stole an unmarked squad car. Hardin and Pope county deputies located the vehicle at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the north edge of Eichorn. The release said the suspect was allegedly found about 50 yards from the vehicle, where deputies attempted to take him into custody.

The release said that after a “brief encounter,” deputies fired service weapons at the suspect, striking him. Deputies gave medical aid before the suspect was flown to an area hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, according to the release.

Police said there were no officer or bystander injuries. Police did not identify the suspect, pending further investigation and potential charges. When ISP finishes its investigation, it will be turned over to the Hardin and Pope county state’s attorney’s offices for review.

