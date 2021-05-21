State police investigating crash between motorcyclist and trooper in Marion

Illinois State Police's internal division and crash reconstruction unit are investigating a crash between a state trooper and a motorcyclist in Williamson County.

At 7:50 p.m. Thursday, a state trooper reportedly had the right-of-way when traveling eastbound on West Deyoung Street when a 53-year old from Marion driving a 1995 Harley Davidson Motorcycle stopped at a red light and then drove through the intersection of North Russell Street, south of West Deyoung Street, according to an ISP news release.

They were struck by the trooper’s squad car, the release said.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries, the release said. The trooper was transported via ambulance to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was treated and released, the ISP release said.

The intersection of North Russell Street south of Deyoung Street was closed at 7:50 p.m. for the crash investigation. At 10:30 p.m., all lanes were closed and for crash reconstruction. Lanes were reopened at 11:30 p.m., according to the ISP.

The crash is being investigated by the ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.