State police investigating crash between motorcyclist and trooper in Marion
breaking top story

State police investigating crash between motorcyclist and trooper in Marion

Illinois State Police's internal division and crash reconstruction unit are investigating a crash between a state trooper and a motorcyclist in Williamson County.

At 7:50 p.m. Thursday, a state trooper reportedly had the right-of-way when traveling eastbound on West Deyoung Street when a 53-year old from Marion driving a 1995 Harley Davidson Motorcycle stopped at a red light and then drove through the intersection of North Russell Street, south of West Deyoung Street, according to an ISP news release. 

They were struck by the trooper’s squad car, the release said.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries, the release said. The trooper was transported via ambulance to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was treated and released, the ISP release said.

The intersection of North Russell Street south of Deyoung Street was closed at 7:50 p.m. for the crash investigation. At 10:30 p.m., all lanes were closed and for crash reconstruction. Lanes were reopened at 11:30 p.m., according to the ISP.

The crash is being investigated by the ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.

ISP released the name of the motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries but the Southern Illinoisan is withholding this information until more is known about his condition. 

ISP did not immediately respond to The Southern's request for the trooper's name. 

This story is developing. Check back later for updates. 

— The Southern

isaac.smith@thesouthern.com

618-351-5823

On Twitter: @ismithreports

