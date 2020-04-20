State Police reorganize investigative division, provide more focus on Southern Illinois

DU QUOIN — In an effort to better distribute resources to Southern Illinois, the Illinois State Police announced Monday that it would be reorganizing its southern criminal investigation zones.
A Monday news release said ISP has created an eighth zone for its Division of Criminal Investigations. Zone 8, it said, absorbed two counties from Zone 6, which covers Metro East St. Louis, as well as 17 counties from Zone 7.
Beth Hundsdorfer, a spokeswoman for ISP, explained in an email Monday that “DCI is designed to be a resource to assist with handling violent criminal cases that may exceed the capabilities or manpower of a partner agency.”
ISP Director Brendan Kelly commented on the reorganization in the news release.
“Under this realignment, ISP DCI will be better prepared to maintain collaborative relationships with our local law enforcement partners and support DCI missions in Southern Illinois,” he said. The decision was made after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed an executive order last year reorganizing parts of the ISP.
The news release said this realignment and addition of an investigative zone “will allow for a better managed and engaged investigative presence.” The decision will also allow a more focused effort on Madison and St. Clair counties, which the release said has traditionally handled the most homicide investigations of any zone in the state.
Hundsdorfer said the realignment will not impact ongoing investigations.
“The assignment of previous cases is not impacted by the realignment,” Hundsdorfer wrote in an email Monday. “The original Zone 7 was already divided by a north and south command, which this realignment mirrors.”
She also said DCI “anticipates a strengthening of relationships with our local and county law enforcement partners due to this realignment.” She wrote that the move will allow DCI to “more effectively deploy personnel and resources where they are needed to better address crime, especially violent crime, drugs and public integrity.”
Hundsdorfer said hiring practices and priorities will not change.
According to the news release, Zone 7 will include the following counties:
- Randolph;
- Washington;
- Jefferson;
- Franklin;
- Perry;
- Jackson;
- Williamson;
- Union;
- Johnson;
- Pope;
- Alexander;
- Pulaski;
- Massac; and
- Hardin.
It said the Zone 7 headquarters will remain in Du Quoin.
The newly created Zone 8 will include the following counties:
- Bond;
- Clinton;
- Marion;
- Fayette;
- Effingham;
- Cumberland;
- Clark;
- Jasper;
- Crawford;
- Clay;
- Richland;
- Lawrence;
- Wayne;
- Edwards;
- Wabash;
- Hamilton;
- White;
- Saline; and
- Gallatin.
The Zone 8 headquarters will be in Effingham with a satellite office in Centralia.
