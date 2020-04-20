State Police reorganize investigative division, provide more focus on Southern Illinois

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DU QUOIN — In an effort to better distribute resources to Southern Illinois, the Illinois State Police announced Monday that it would be reorganizing its southern criminal investigation zones.

A Monday news release said ISP has created an eighth zone for its Division of Criminal Investigations. Zone 8, it said, absorbed two counties from Zone 6, which covers Metro East St. Louis, as well as 17 counties from Zone 7.

Beth Hundsdorfer, a spokeswoman for ISP, explained in an email Monday that “DCI is designed to be a resource to assist with handling violent criminal cases that may exceed the capabilities or manpower of a partner agency.”

ISP Director Brendan Kelly commented on the reorganization in the news release.

“Under this realignment, ISP DCI will be better prepared to maintain collaborative relationships with our local law enforcement partners and support DCI missions in Southern Illinois,” he said. The decision was made after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed an executive order last year reorganizing parts of the ISP.