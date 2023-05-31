Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CARBONDALE — At approximately 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday May 24, officers from the Carbondale Police Department responded to the 500 block of East Willow Street in reference to a gunshot victim.

At the scene, officers located a gunshot victim and rendered emergency medical aid. The victim was taken to SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment of non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Upon their arrival to the scene, officers also saw a male walking away quickly while they were responding to the shooting. Officers told the male to stop. The male discarded a bag and fled on foot from the officers.

A male was apprehended at the scene after a brief foot chase and identified as Marshun D. Johnson, 19, of Carbondale. Officers found a firearm in the bag dropped by Johnson.

During the course of the investigation, Johnson was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and resisting and obstructing a peace officer.

Police Chief Stan Reno said Johnson is not suspected to have shot the victim.

The investigation revealed that the shooting was the result of a dispute among acquaintances.

As a result of the subsequent investigation, on May 26, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Jordan S. Bryson, 26 years old of Carbondale, with the assistance of the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office. On May 26, Bryson was arrested without incident and transported to the Jackson County Jail for incarceration.

Bryson is being held on a $500,000 bail for Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and Unlawful Use of a Weapon. The investigation continues to be active and ongoing.