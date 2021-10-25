Suspect at large; fundraiser started for SIU student shot at house party

CARBONDALE — Two SIU students have been confirmed as the victims injured at a shooting that took place about midnight Saturday at a house party, according to the Carbondale police.

The suspected shooter is a teenager and they are still missing, police said.

The university released the following statement to The Southern regarding the shooting:

“We are anguished to learn two members of our Saluki family, both of them students, were injured in a shooting that took place off campus shortly after midnight on Oct. 23. We are assisting the Carbondale Police Department in its investigation and will continue to do so."

The university also added that counseling is available to students who have mental health concerns by calling 618-453-5371.

"We wish the two injured students a complete recovery, physically and emotionally, and we are doing everything we can to support them and their families," the university said.

A fundraiser has been started for one of the injured students, Michelle Dietzel, a sophomore studying healthcare management, on GoFundMe to ease the financial burden of her medical care. As of publication, it had raised $2,132 towards the $5,000 goal.

“If you have ever had the pleasure of meeting Michelle Dietzel, you know she is a kind, sweet young lady with a bright future ahead of her. On October 23rd, Michelle and friends were out enjoying the weekend in their college town when she was shot in the head during a drive-by shooting,” The fundraiser states. “Michelle has bravely endured life-saving surgery and is now on the path to healing. We know that Michelle’s life is priceless. To show support for Michelle and her family, we have created this GoFundMe account to gather funds to aid Michelle’s physical and mental healing.”

At approximately 12:34 a.m., Carbondale Police officers responded to the 700 block of West College Street in response to shots fired at a residence where a party was taking place, according to a release by the department. They then found two victims of gunshot wounds and transported them to the hospital.

One of the victims was treated and released. The second victim is stable and receiving further treatment, the release said.

The suspect is described as being a male between 15-17 years old and they are still missing.

Meanwhile, the FBI's Springfield office is offering up to $10,000 to anyone who has information that leads to an arrest of the suspect in the Keeshanna Jackson case. The Carbondale Police Department is offering an additional $5,000 for information.

Jackson was shot and killed at a party where three others were injured after the first week of classes in Carbondale. She was 18-years-old and a freshman at SIU.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.