Suspect at large in Carbondale shooting

CARBONDALE – The suspect in a Carbondale shooting is still at large, police said

At 1:45 p.m. on Sunday police responded to the 400 block of James and Thelma Walker Street to a shots fired call.

When officers arrived they discovered the suspect had already left the area.

A man had allegedly exited a white SUV and fired several shots at a residence causing damage, police said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.  

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121, the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).

