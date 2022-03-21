 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Suspect at large in Sunday shooting that injured one in Carbondale
Suspect at large in Sunday shooting that injured one in Carbondale

CARBONDALE – Police are searching for a suspect believed to involved in a Sunday shooting that injured one person in Carbondale.

The suspect allegedly fled south from the 500 block of East Main Street shortly before 2:59 p.m. on foot between buildings on the south side of the roadway, police said.

Police described the suspect as a younger black male who is 5 feet and 6 inches tall and wearing a red or maroon hooded sweatshirt with black jeans.

Carbondale police responded to the 500 block of East Main Street in reference to a shots fired call.

Upon arrival they located a victim and began administering lifesaving aid, police said.

The Jackson County Ambulance Service then also responded and transported the victim to SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment of non-life-saving injuries.

The investigation into these incidents is still active and ongoing. 

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121, Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).

makayla.holder@thesouthern.com

1-618-351-5823

