Suspect in Harrisburg shooting at large; victim left with multiple gunshot wounds

HARRISBURG - A suspect remains at large after a shooting at a liquor store.
The gunshot victim has transported to the hospital with multiple gunshots, according to police.
At 8:36 p.m. Thursday, Saline County Central Dispatch received multiple 911 calls of a shooting at Harrisburg Liquor Lake.
Police arrived at the scene approximately one minute later, and they located a 49-year-old man inside the store, bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds.
Officers applied tourniquets to control the victim’s bleeding until paramedics could arrive.
Deaconess EMS and the Harrisburg Fire Department then arrived on scene and took over care for the patient, police said.
The victim was transported to the Harrisburg Medical Center and later transferred to another hospital.
Police suspect that the shooter fled the scene on foot, they said.
Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators later arrived to process the scene.
The investigation is being handled by the Harrisburg Police Department.
They were assisted at the scene by the Saline County Sheriffs Department, Illinois State Police, Harrisburg Fire Department and Deaconess EMS.
The investigation is ongoing.
We ask that anyone with information, or anyone who lives in the area and has home security video, to please call Saline County Central Dispatch at (618)252-8661.
Athletes share their love of strength sports at strongman competition in Marion
Danielle Sweeney tries to get her third sand bag over the bar in her run at a strongman competition on Saturday in Marion.
Makayla Holder
Kimberly Einspahr completes her press medley at a strongman competition on Saturday in Marion.
Makayla Holder
Several contestants line up to train on the axle wagon wheel deadlift event before it starts at a strongman competition on Saturday in Marion.
Makayla Holder
Tucker Graff breathes through his slater log press at a strongman competition on Saturday in Marion.
Makayla Holder
Jacob King tightens his belt before his run in the slater log clean and press away at a strongman competition on Saturday in Marion.
Makayla Holder
Brian Packer runs his sandbag for his sandbag carry event at a strongman competition on Saturday in Marion.
Makayla Holder
Brian Packer prepared for his run in the three sandbag over bar event at a strongman competition on Saturday in Marion.
Makayla Holder
All the contestants posed for a photo at a strongman competition on Saturday in Marion.
Makayla Holder
Luis Hurtado talks with his son Jude Hurtado, 4, before he heads off to compete in strongman competition on Saturday in Marion.
Makayla Holder
Esmie Tseng prepared for the judges to start her time in the slater log clean and press away event at a strongman competition on Saturday in Marion.
Makayla Holder
Close to 52 athletes shared their love for strongman competitions at the Southern Illinois Strength Expo. Those in competing ranged in age, background and more. Photo shoot at a strongman competition on Saturday in Marion.
Makayla Holder
The other contestants surrounded Jill Marvel as she tried to win the tie-breaker event for first place at a strongman competition on Saturday in Marion.
Makayla Holder
“I mean, it feels great. It gives us something else to you know, bond with,” Jacob King said. “There’s a large brotherhood with strongman, and we connect nationally and even globally. Then it is something family can do together, and we can stay healthy. It's good all around.” Photo shoot at a strongman competition on Saturday in Marion.
Makayla Holder
Other contestants watch on as Zachary Colson neared the end of his time in the slater log clean and press away event at a strongman competition on Saturday in Marion.
Makayla Holder
Competitors celebrate their successes together at a strongman competition on Saturday in Marion.
Makayla Holder
Mason King, the youngest contestant in the competition, ran his sandbag 60 feet and back at a strongman competition on Saturday in Marion.
Makayla Holder
Ayla Whittinghill and her daughter Madelyn, 5, watch the other women compete in her division in a strongman competition on Saturday in Marion.
Makayla Holder
Danielle Sweeney works to complete the last obstacle in the press medley event Saturday at a strongman competition in Marion.
Makayla Holder, The Southern
The strongman competition consisted of five separate events - press medley, axle wagon wheel deadlift, slater log clean and press away, sandbag carry and the three sandbag over bar. The event was held Saturday in Marion.
Makayla Holder
Ethan O’Dell concentrated as he tried to complete another press at a strongman competition on Saturday in Marion.
Makayla Holder
