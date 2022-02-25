Suspect in Harrisburg shooting at large; victim left with multiple gunshot wounds

HARRISBURG - A suspect remains at large after a shooting at a liquor store.

The gunshot victim has transported to the hospital with multiple gunshots, according to police.

At 8:36 p.m. Thursday, Saline County Central Dispatch received multiple 911 calls of a shooting at Harrisburg Liquor Lake.

Police arrived at the scene approximately one minute later, and they located a 49-year-old man inside the store, bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers applied tourniquets to control the victim’s bleeding until paramedics could arrive.

Deaconess EMS and the Harrisburg Fire Department then arrived on scene and took over care for the patient, police said.

The victim was transported to the Harrisburg Medical Center and later transferred to another hospital.

Police suspect that the shooter fled the scene on foot, they said.

Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators later arrived to process the scene.

The investigation is being handled by the Harrisburg Police Department.

They were assisted at the scene by the Saline County Sheriffs Department, Illinois State Police, Harrisburg Fire Department and Deaconess EMS.

The investigation is ongoing.

We ask that anyone with information, or anyone who lives in the area and has home security video, to please call Saline County Central Dispatch at (618)252-8661.

