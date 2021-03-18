Suspect in Harrisburg woman's murder was released early from prison in October in another case

HARRISBURG — The man alleged to be behind the shooting death of 19-year-old Mishealia Meredith was released early from prison this past October — in a case where he was initially charged with murder, online prison and court records show.

On Wednesday, Illinois State Police named Alexander McWilliam, 36, of Harrisburg, as a suspect in the murder of Meredith, who was found Sunday in a rural field in Gallatin County after being reported missing. McWilliam is wanted on first-degree murder.

McWilliams has served prison sentences previously for both aggravated battery and obstruction of justice, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections' website.

According to the court records website Judici, the obstruction charge stemmed from a 2018 incident in Saline County where he was initially charged with murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and obstruction.

He pleaded guilty to the obstruction charge April 29, 2020 and was sentenced to three years in the IDOC, records show.

According to the IDOC website, McWilliams was admitted to corrections Aug. 21 2020 and was released on parole Oct. 9, 2020.