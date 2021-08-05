 Skip to main content
Suspect in the fatal shooting of Dustin Bean pleads guilty to 2nd degree murder
Williamson County

Suspect in the fatal shooting of Dustin Bean pleads guilty to 2nd degree murder

Alan B. Conner

Conner

 PROVIDED BY WILLIAMSON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A 57-year-old Carterville man entered a guilty plea earlier this week in the May 2019 shooting death of Dustin Bean, 38, of Herrin, online court records show. 

Alan B. Conner, 57, is accused of killing Bean and leaving another person, Jody Price, 42, of Cambria, injured in the shooting incident. 

Online Judici court records show Conner entered a plea of guilty to Count 7 — second degree murder — on Monday. 

The six other charges were dismissed, court records show. Those included two counts of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, two counts of murder with the intent to kill/injure, and two counts of murder with a strong probability of killing/injuring. 

Conner's sentencing hearing is set for 1:15 p.m. Oct. 8. 

In a separate 2019 case, a charge of aggravated battery in a public place was also dismissed on Aug. 2. 

The Southern previously reported that police and paramedics responded the day of the incident to the intersection of East Vermont and Walnut streets in Cambria following a 911 call.

Authorities discovered both Bean and Price at the location with gunshot wounds. 

— The Southern

 

