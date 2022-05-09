 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Suspect vehicle caught got on camera after shots were fired

  • 0

CARBONDALE – A potential suspect’s vehicle was caught on camera following a shots fired incident Friday.

At 2:19 p.m. Carbondale police officers responded to the area of the 500 block of South James Street in reference to a report of shots fired call, police said.

The vehicle traveled eastbound on West Cherry Street, police said.

The suspect or suspects fled from the area prior to the officers arrival.  

No injuries or damage to property were reported as a result of the incident. 

The investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121, the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-2677 or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-2677.

makayla.holder@thesouthern.com

1-618-351-5823

