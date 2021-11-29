Suspect was captured shortly after Marion stabbing, police say

MARION - After being stabbed a man was transported to a local hospital, police said.

The Marion police responded to a disturbance call on Tuesday, Nov. 23, to the 1700 block of North Russell Street.

Upon arrival, police said they found a man who had been stabbed. He was then transported to SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale where he was treated for “non-life threatening” stab wounds, police said.

The Marion Police Department later located and arrested a suspect, Antonio Brown, 34 of Marion, a short distance from the crime scene, police said.

