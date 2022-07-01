Teen accused of fatally shooting Marion man

WILLIAMSON COUNTY — A 17-year-old teen has been charged with murder and aggravated battery with a firearm that resulted in the death of Shawn J. Adams, 57, of rural Marion, late Wednesday night.

According to a report posted posted on a social media site by Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick, deputies responded to a call that shots had been fired at approximately 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, June 29 in the 13100 block of Griffith Lane in Marion.

Upon arrival, deputies located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Lake of Egypt Ambulance also responded to the scene and treated the victim, who was later pronounced dead by the Williamson County coroner.

An autopsy has since been performed at the request of the coroner by forensic pathologist, Dr. Christopher Kiefer. The apparent cause of death was confirmed to be from a gunshot wound. Further autopsy results are pending at this time.

The teen suspect was taken into custody without incident Wednesday. He was transported to the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center, where he is being held pending a court appearance.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, along with members of the Williamson County Major Case Squad and the Illinois State Police, are currently investigating the incident.

No further details are being released at this time.

