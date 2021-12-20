Teen charged in September shooting in Marion enters guilty plea to felony

MARION — The most serious felony charge against Iziekiel Garner, 16, was dropped on Monday in exchange for his entering of a guilty plea to another charge related to a gun trade gone wrong in Marion that sparked a police chase in September.

Garner, of Herrin, had a court hearing in adult court Monday, Dec. 20, at the Williamson County State’s Attorney’s office.

He was previously charged with two varying counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm — a Class X felony and a Class 1 felony – after allegedly firing off a firearm Sept. 11 into a building not far from Pyramid Park and Marion High School.

Garner's attorney, Brian Roberts, started the hearing off by stating Garner had accepted a plea deal.

Garner would plead guilty to the Class 1 felony and the other charge would be dropped.

The Class 1 felony could earn Garner four to 18 years in prison.

He was also released from the Franklin County Detention Center, and to be placed under an electronic monitoring program.

Associate Judge Michelle M. Schafer said Garner was to wear an ankle monitor from the moment he stepped out of the courthouse until his sentencing hearing at 1:15 p.m. Jan. 31, 2022.

As part of the terms of his release, he must not have any contact with certain individuals involved in the incident and can only attend school for academic purposes.

Assistant State’s Attorney Thomas Slayton said during the hearing that should everything go well with home monitoring, the state would recommend a maximum of five years in prison.

The incident

Police reports from the Marion Police Department and Williamson County Sheriff’s Office obtained under the Freedom of Information Act detailed the events of the shots fire call in the 1000 block of Sherman Drive.

Three adults and two minors, including Garner were originally arrested in this case, but so far, only the minors’ have been charged, court records show.

The Southern is not naming the adults because they have not been formally charged. The adults involved were an 18-year-old from Carbondale; 19-year-old of Carbondale; and a 19-year-old from Eldorado.

One minor involved in the incident has had their name, age, hometown and other identifying information redacted from police reports due to their age. Police also withheld any past arrest reports on the minor.

All parties allegedly drove to a residence on Sherman Drive that day to meet with a fourth adult to trade a gun, one minor told police during questioning, records state.

After the trade, the group then attempted to make a second trade, and it fell through.

They returned to the 21-year-old residence to swap back guns at 12:44 p.m., according to police reports, citing video footage from the Marion Housing Authority.

At one point, Garner and the unnamed minor approached the door a final time.

Neither individual went into the apartment, and Garner allegedly pulled out a gun and fired a single shot in the direction of the 21-year-old, police said.

The two ran to the car that fled the area.

The group then led police on a car chase that reached speeds as high as 100 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, police said. The car chase then turned into foot chase after the vehicle crash into trees along Shawnee Trail Road.

The search prompted the evacuation of a nearby football game at the Carterville Junior High School.

All five individuals fled into the woods and were apprehended that same day by police.

Garner was held in the Franklin County Detention Center since the day of the incident.

