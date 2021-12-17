Teen charged in shooting, pursuit that prompted Carterville school football game evacuation

A gun trade gone wrong in Marion sparked the multi-agency police chase into neighboring cities and the evacuation of families at a nearby Carterville junior high football game this past September.

This is according to police records obtained under the Freedom of Information Act.

The Sept. 11 case has also led to one minor, Iziekiel Garner, 16, who is accused of firing off a gun not far from Pyramid Park and Marion High School, being tried in adult court on criminal felony charges.

His charges include two varying counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm — a Class X felony and a Class 1 felony.

Police reports from the Marion Police Department and Williamson County Sheriff’s Office show how a shots fired call just minutes away from Pyramid Park and Marion High School initially prompted multiple police agencies to join in for the search for five suspects — including three adults and two minors.

While the suspects were pursued that day, officers formed a perimeter around Carterville High School baseball and football fields during a junior high football game. Eventually, agencies decided to lockdown the area and evacuate individuals in attendance as a precautionary measure.

'Tremendous job'

Lead prosecutor on the case, Assistant State’s Attorney Thomas Slayton, had countless praise for the officers and investigators involved in this case in an interview with The Southern.

“Law enforcement did a tremendous job that day,” Slayton said. “Multiple agencies were involved in the chase. Marion police did a tremendous investigation into the shooting that occurred. Detective Ramage, the lead detective on this case, has done a tremendous job investigating. He’s worked closely with our office. All the praise in the world for Detective Ramage on his efforts in this case.”

Slayton said while the case remains under investigation, he couldn't comment further on a pending case.

Three adults and two minors, including Garner, of Herrin, were originally arrested in this case, but so far, only the minors’ have been charged, court records show.

The Southern is naming the 16-year-old in this case because he is being tried in adult court.

The Southern is not naming the adults because they have not been formally charged. The adults involved were an 18-year-old from Carbondale; 19-year-old of Carbondale; and a 19-year-old from Eldorado.

One minor involved in the incident has had their name, age hometown and other identifying information redacted from police reports due to their age. Police also withheld any past arrest reports on the minor.

Gun trade gone wrong

All parties allegedly drove to a residence on Sherman Drive that day to meet with a fourth adult to trade a gun, one minor told police during questioning, records state.

After the trade, the group then drove to meet another man to complete a second gun trade with the firearm that a fourth adult, a 21-year-old of Marion, had traded them, the report states.

When the group was unable to complete the second trade, they returned to the 21-year-old residence to swap back guns at 12:44 p.m., according to police reports, citing video footage from the Marion Housing Authority.

The 18-year-old of Carbondale approached the apartment's rear door and spoke with the 21-year-old for a few minutes before returning to the vehicle, records state.

Garner and the other minor then approached the residence, where the door had been opened for them to enter at 12:48 p.m., according to police.

One or both minors returned to the car to speak with the 18-year-old, who was in the driver’s seat, before heading back to the door, records state.

The report states the video also showed one of the minors reaching into the room to retrieve an item and place it in their waistband.

The unnamed minor did receive the original gun back from the 21-year-old, but as they examined it, they learned it had been loaded with the wrong rounds, one minor told police in an interrogation, records state.

Neither individual went into the apartment, and Garner allegedly pulled out a gun and fired a single shot in the direction of the 21-year-old, police said.

The minor with the manipulated gun allegedly attempted to fire a shot as well, but the gun was unable to fire, one minor told police in an interrogation.

They then ran back to the car, police said.

The 21-year-old tried to shoot back at the car, but one of his guns appeared to malfunction, police said.

He then pulled a second gun and attempted to fire at the car, but the car was already gone, police said.

The pursuit

Police received a call about the incident at 12:55 p.m., during which they were informed a silver vehicle had fled the scene, the police report said.

While attempting to reach the scene, an officer observed a dark silver car with tinted windows driven by the 19-year-old of Eldorado, heading northbound on Halfway Road at a high rate of speed. During the chase, she allegedly reached speeds as high as 100 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, police said.

Officers pursued her onto Shawnee Trail Road, where the 19-year-old lost control when attempting the first curve and crashed the vehicle, the report said.

All five suspects then fled into nearby woods on foot and were pursued by police, a drone, K-9 units and an airplane, the report stated.

Throughout the search efforts, officers located various shoes — from green crocs to Adidas slides — that the suspects appear to have been wearing.

The group split up in the woods with the 19-year-old of Eldorado and the 18-year-old of Carbondale heading west and the other three heading south along the tree line, the report states.

The 19-year-old of Eldorado and the 18-year-old of Carbondale were apprehended by the Illinois State Police just west of the Shawnee Trail near Crab Orchard Lake along Illinois Route 13, police said.

Upon noticing the other three — Garner, the unnamed minor, and the 19-year-old from Carbondale — in the brush, an officer yelled, “Police. K-9. Do not move," records state.

The three individuals ran, police said. Zara, the K-9, apprehended the 19-year-old of Carbondale by the leg while the other two continued to run along the Crab Orchard Lake bank, police said.

Eventually, the two surrendered and all three were arrested and taken back to the vehicle crash site.

The individual apprehended by Zara received medical attention for his leg, but refused to be taken to the hospital.

Following the initial arrests

The original five individuals, three adults and two minors, were arrested on Sept. 11 and taken back to the Marion Police Department.

All individuals, aside from Garner, have been released without charges at this time.

Authorities were able to verify the account that one of the juveniles did attempt to fire a gun that had been tampered with.

The unnamed juvenile, who is being tried in juvenile court, was arrested and charged at 8:40 a.m. on Sept. 15 at the Marion High School and charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to the police report.

Garner has a status hearing set for 11:15 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at the Williamson County Courthouse.

