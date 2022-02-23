 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teen sent threatening Snapchat of handgun targeting Zeigler Royalton grade school, cops say

Police are investigating a threat made on Snapchat by a 14-year-old who allegedly sent an image to other students of a handgun warning them not to come to school Wednesday,

That's according to a Feb. 22 press release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s office.

The threats were made to Zeigler Royalton grade school, according to police.

The student has been taken into custody. Evidence has been collected and there is no danger from this student at this time, the release said.

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. 

 

 

