Teen sent threatening Snapchat of handgun targeting Zeigler Royalton grade school, cops say

Police are investigating a threat made on Snapchat by a 14-year-old who allegedly sent an image to other students of a handgun warning them not to come to school Wednesday, That's according to a Feb. 22 press release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s office. The threats were made to Zeigler Royalton grade school, according to police. The student has been taken into custody. Evidence has been collected and there is no danger from this student at this time, the release said. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Photos: Girls Basketball | Goreville rolls to win over Woodlawn at Class 1A sectional
Goreville senior Jasilyn Westerfield passes the ball in Tuesday night's game between Goreville and Woodlawn at the Sesser-Valier 1A Sectional girls basketball tournament in Sesser.
Goreville's Abby Compton wins the opening tip in Tuesday night's game between Goreville and Woodlawn at the Sesser-Valier Class 1A Sectional girls basketball tournament in Sesser.
Woodlawn's Ryan Petersen takes a baseline shot in Tuesday night's game between Goreville and Woodlawn at the Sesser-Valier 1A Sectional girls basketball tournament in Sesser.
Woodlawn's Ella Bequette is surrounded in Tuesday night's game between Goreville and Woodlawn at the Sesser-Valier 1A Sectional girls basketball tournament in Sesser.
Woodlawn's Ryan Petersen is defended by Jasilyn Westerfield in Tuesday night's game between Goreville and Woodlawn at the Sesser-Valier 1A Sectional girls basketball tournament in Sesser.
Goreville's Abby Compton attempts a layup in Tuesday night's game between Goreville and Woodlawn at the Sesser-Valier 1A Sectional girls basketball tournament in Sesser.
Woodlawn's Jase Burkett drives past Breanna Suits in Tuesday night's game between Goreville and Woodlawn at the Sesser-Valier 1A Sectional girls basketball tournament in Sesser.
Woodlawn's Jase Burkett shoots a 3-pointer in front of her own student section in Tuesday night's game between Goreville and Woodlawn at the Sesser-Valier 1A Sectional girls basketball tournament in Sesser.
Woodlawn's Zoey Shields shoots a 3-pointer in Tuesday night's game between Goreville and Woodlawn at the Sesser-Valier 1A Sectional girls basketball tournament in Sesser.
Goreville's Breanna Suits secures a rebound in Tuesday night's game between Goreville and Woodlawn at the Sesser-Valier 1A Sectional girls basketball tournament in Sesser.
Goreville's Breanna Suits works around Jase Burkett in Tuesday night's game between Goreville and Woodlawn at the Sesser-Valier Class 1A Sectional girls basketball tournament in Sesser.
Goreville's Breanna Suits is guarded by Ella Bequette in Tuesday night's game between Goreville and Woodlawn at the Sesser-Valier 1A Sectional girls basketball tournament in Sesser.
