The impact of Murphysboro Walmart's weeks-long closure

MURPHYSBORO – One of the biggest impacts that Murphysboro will feel from the Walmart fire is a large loss in sales tax revenue.

Despite an expected closure of only a few weeks, Mayor Will Stephens expects to see a temporary decrease in the sales tax revenue that funds 80% of the city’s budget.

This is mostly because Walmart is one of the city's biggest sales tax revenue generators, but also because of how the fire is potentially going to impact Walmart’s staff, Stephens said.

Stephens said he is not sure what Walmart’s protocol is for covering workers' pay during an event like this.

An associate within Walmart available to speak on the incident and workers' pay could not be immediately reached.

While the sales tax revenue drop is not expected to be seen for three months because of the 90-day remittance schedule, Stephens does hope that the fire will quickly turn into a distance memory for the community.

“When you look around the world you see all the problems that people are facing in different places,” Stephens said. “The thing that sticks with me so much is that I'm just very thankful for all the first responders we have. I'm thankful for all the modern conveniences we have. When you compare it to situations around the world, we'll rebound from this. It’ll be a distant memory in the not too far future.”

The fire started between 9 and 10 a.m. on the roof towards the back of the building, Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens said in a Facebook post.

However, thanks to first responders’ quick action and Walmart policies, what could have been a much more tragic incident only resulted in material damages, Stephens said.

“We’re always thankful whenever the first responders respond quickly, and that all of the things that are put into place as far as workplace safety guidelines work efficiently,” Stephens said. “Everyone was able to be evacuated from the store in a timely manner. It still very much was a real situation that could have been worse and we’re thankful it didn’t.”

There could be later reports of individuals with smoke inhalation damage, but at the moment no injuries have been reported, he said.

The fire was contained to an area of roughly 40 feet in diameter, Stephens said.

Despite the small containment area, substantial soot and smoke damage was found throughout the store, shutting down all departments for the next few weeks, Stephens said.

This includes the pharmacy, which originally was thought to be able to function on a curbside bases; however significant smoke damage was found within that department as well, according to Stephens.

There will still be an individual available to answer the phone at the pharmacy to help customers transfer their prescriptions to another location if needed.

A reopening date has not been set.

