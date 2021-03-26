The suspect accused in Mishealia Meredith's homicide to be extradited to Illinois

The Southern was told Friday she was out of the office for the day.

Questions went unanswered about McWilliams’ 2018 attempted murder charge, which was pleaded down to obstruction of justice, and whether Kasiar will push to withhold bond for McWilliams and whether further charges are imminent.

Meredith’s body was found in a field March 14 in rural Gallatin County after she had been reported missing. McWilliams was named as a suspect by the Illinois State Police later that week.

Gallatin County Coroner Tony Cox told The Southern the initial cause of death was deemed to be a single gunshot wound to the head. The final cause of death will be determined when toxicology and other reports are returned to Cox.

Cox also said that the place where Meredith was found was very rural, the nearest home at least half a mile away.He said he could not think of a reason a person who neither lived nor worked there would have been out there.

