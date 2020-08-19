Theives take $1,500 in tools from Murphysboro Habitat for Humanity project

MURPHYSBORO — The house Jim Nesler and his crew are building hit a setback this week when thieves stole their tools.
Nesler is the construction coordinator for Jackson County’s Habitat for Humanity, the charitable organization helping those in need secure long-term housing. He said the group’s current project, a home at 226 N. 8th St. in Murphysboro, had been delayed by COVID-19. But, they were finally ready to have student crews come from John A. Logan College’s construction program to put up the home’s walls in early September, when there was another setback. In the small hours Saturday morning, someone broke into Nesler’s work trailer and stole more than $1,000 in equipment.
“They took our nail guns, they took our drills and drivers, they took one of our drywall guns,” Nesler said. In total, he said there were about $1,500 in tools stolen, and then there’s the damage to the trailer. The lock couldn’t be cut off, so the hasp was destroyed in order for the thief to gain entrance.
This won’t set the timeline of the project back, but having to replace the tools will certainly sting. Theft is one thing, but Nesler said stealing from charity is another.
“People have given money to buy this stuff,” he said. When asked about insurance, Nesler said the deductible to file a claim wouldn’t be worth it. Nesler said he thinks the tools will not be easy to sell — they have Habitat for Humanity written all over them.
The money doesn’t put at risk finishing the job — Nesler said “we will be able to finish this project without donations” — but he said that $1,500 for new tools will have to come from somewhere.
“That money we are out goes to building the next house, too,” he said.
Nesler, a retired police officer, said after a little bit of sleuthing, he has a good idea of who did the stealing. Nesler said he’s hoping the person will do the right thing and come forward before he takes the information he has to the police.
Nesler said the community has been great — neighbors helped give information where they could, which he said is greatly appreciated.
