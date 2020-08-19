Theives take $1,500 in tools from Murphysboro Habitat for Humanity project

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MURPHYSBORO — The house Jim Nesler and his crew are building hit a setback this week when thieves stole their tools.

Nesler is the construction coordinator for Jackson County’s Habitat for Humanity, the charitable organization helping those in need secure long-term housing. He said the group’s current project, a home at 226 N. 8th St. in Murphysboro, had been delayed by COVID-19. But, they were finally ready to have student crews come from John A. Logan College’s construction program to put up the home’s walls in early September, when there was another setback. In the small hours Saturday morning, someone broke into Nesler’s work trailer and stole more than $1,000 in equipment.

“They took our nail guns, they took our drills and drivers, they took one of our drywall guns,” Nesler said. In total, he said there were about $1,500 in tools stolen, and then there’s the damage to the trailer. The lock couldn’t be cut off, so the hasp was destroyed in order for the thief to gain entrance.

This won’t set the timeline of the project back, but having to replace the tools will certainly sting. Theft is one thing, but Nesler said stealing from charity is another.