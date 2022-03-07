Third person charged in identity theft, cellphone scam in Southern Illinois

A third individual has been sentenced for her involvement in a three-year identity theft scam.

From 2015 through 2018, Jasmine Davison her fellow conspirators Michael Henderson, Kyetia Hines and Antoinette Davis allegedly used stolen names and social security numbers of real people to set up new cellular service accounts at Sprint stores across Southern Illinois, according to a news release from the Southern District of Illinois prosecutors' office.

The fraud was committed in St. Clair and Madison counties from roughly Oct. 29, 2015, to May 14, 2018, according to Pacer.

The goal of the fraud was to acquire cellular telephones without paying for them to then resell the phones to other cellular retail stores for cash, according to the original indictment document.

Davison was sentenced on Friday, March 4, of this year to 18 months in prison to run consecutively, according to the release.

The court asked that Davison be considered for the Residential Drug Abuse Program or that she receive other substance abuse treatment, documents show.

The Court also recommended her placement at a facility near her home to allow her to be close to her young children, documents state.

Upon release from imprisonment, Davison shall be on supervised release for a term of three years to run consecutively.

Henderson was sentenced on Feb. 18, 2021, to serve 24 months and one day in prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to Pacer.

Hines was sentenced on May 5, 2021 to serve 28 months in prison. Four will run concurrently with a prior sentence.

She was sentenced for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to court records

The fourth defendant, Davis, will be sentenced at 10:30 a.m. on March 31, 2020, according to court records.

The investigation was conducted by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Cahokia Police Department.

