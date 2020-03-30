Third suspect arrested in March 23 Carbondale shooting that led to standoff
Jackson County

Third suspect arrested in March 23 Carbondale shooting that led to standoff

Carbondale Police have arrested a third suspect in a shooting that happened March 23.

According to a Monday news release from Carbondale Police Department, Deaundre R. Wimberly, 27, of Carbondale, was arrested Sunday on a warrant charging him with aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of weapons by a felon. 

No one was injured in the shooting, which happened on the afternoon of March 23 in the area of the 400 block of East Ashley Street, according to previous reporting in The Southern. Police said previously the shooting happened after a dispute among acquaintances.

Josten T. Denwood, 28, of Carbondale, was arrested Friday in connection with the same shooting incident. William J. Stewart, 27, also was arrested in connection to the incident following an hourslong standoff with police.

Police said Monday the investigation is active and ongoing.

— The Southern

Deaundre R. Wimberly

Deaundre R. Wimberly

 PROVIDED BY CARBONDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
