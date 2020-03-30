Third suspect arrested in March 23 Carbondale shooting that led to standoff

Carbondale Police have arrested a third suspect in a shooting that happened March 23.

According to a Monday news release from Carbondale Police Department, Deaundre R. Wimberly, 27, of Carbondale, was arrested Sunday on a warrant charging him with aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of weapons by a felon.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

No one was injured in the shooting, which happened on the afternoon of March 23 in the area of the 400 block of East Ashley Street, according to previous reporting in The Southern. Police said previously the shooting happened after a dispute among acquaintances.

Josten T. Denwood, 28, of Carbondale, was arrested Friday in connection with the same shooting incident. William J. Stewart, 27, also was arrested in connection to the incident following an hourslong standoff with police.

Police said Monday the investigation is active and ongoing.

— The Southern

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1