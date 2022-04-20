 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three arrested in armed robbery that injured one in Carbondale

  • Updated
  • 0

CARBONDALE – Three people were arrested after an armed robbery in Carbondale left one person injured.

Donatela Sommesi, Miquail Langston and Christopher Whitehead have all been arrested for an incident last week, according to Carbondale police.

All three have been charged with armed robbery, a Class X felony, and aggravated robbery, a Class 2 felony, according to Judici, an online court records database.

The three suspects are from Carbondale.

At 12:42 a.m. on April 14, police responded to the 700 block of East Main Street in reference to an injured person.

Upon arrival the police located the victim because of an armed robbery that occurred during a pre-arranged drug transaction, police said.

The victim was transported to SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment of their non-life-threatening injuries.

Further investigation led to the arrest of 20-year-olds Sommesi and Langston as well as 19-year-old Whitehead.

The three were incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

makayla.holder@thesouthern.com

1-618-351-5823

