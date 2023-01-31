Three found guilty in Carbondale shooting investigation

Joseph A. Cervantez, Jackson County State’s Attorney, announced today that three Defendants were found guilty Jan. 30, 2023, following a jury trial in Jackson County, Illinois.

Demarcus Jones, 28, and Charleton J. Patterson, 29, of Carbondale, Illinois were found guilty of multiple gun related offenses including Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon. Also, Simeon C. Patterson, 29, of Carbondale, Illinois, was found guilty of Reckless Discharge of a Firearm and Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon. The Jury found the defendants guilty on a total of 13 felony counts.

In a two weeklong jury trial with all three defendants, Cervantez presented evidence that Saturday, April 30, 2022, at around 1:27 a.m. Carbondale Police responded to the city parking lot near Tres Hombres in the 100 block of N. Washington St., for a reported shooting. Police say they found a large crowd of people in the parking lot and learned that multiple individuals had fired shots. Detectives identified Demarcus Jones and Charleton J. Patterson as two of the shooters.

On May 1, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle in the 300 block of E. Walnut St. Jones and Patterson were inside. Jackson County deputies and Carbondale police arrested Jones after he ran from the vehicle. Two firearms were recovered from the vehicle and were eventually connected to the shooting from the night before. Simeon Patterson was eventually implicated as well and arrested May 10, 2022.

Cervantez led the prosecution of Demarcus Jones, Charelton Patterson and Simeon Patterson, and after securing the Guilty verdict Jan. 30, 2023, Cervantez explained that a sentencing hearing will be set for each of the three Defendants. Cervantez emphasized that the quick response of law enforcement to the scene of this incident and their tireless follow-up investigation shows the dedication that law enforcement has in keeping our community safe. “In Jackson County, those who put our community in harm’s way will be held accountable.”

The investigation was led by the Carbondale Police Department and assisted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, among others.