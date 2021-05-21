Three men face charges in connection with Mound City shooting

Three men have been charged following Tuesday's shooting in Mound City.
Pulaski County State’s Attorney Lisa Casper has charged Kendall L.D. Mcelmurry, 24, of Mound City, with aggravated battery of a peace officer, a Class 2 felony; aggravated assault of a peace officer, a Class 4 felony; obstructing justice, a Class 4 felony; and resisting a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor, the Illinois State Police announced Friday.
Casper's office also charged Demarko K. Ransom, 26, of Mound City, with obstructing justice in furtherance of gang activity, a Class 3 felony; obstructing justice, a Class 4 felony; obstructing a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor; and resisting a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor.
Casper charged Andre L. Mcelmurry, 21, of Mound City, with aggravated battery of a peace officer, a Class 2 felony; and aggravated assault of a peace officer, a Class 4 felony.
Bond for Kendall Mcelmurry was set at $100,000, according to state police.
Ransom’s bond was set at $50,000. Andre Mcelmurry’s bond was set at $100,000. All three have posted bond and been released, according to the ISP.
The shooting occurred in the 700 block of Pearl Street in Mound City.
In the wake of a fire at a residence earlier in the evening, a Pulaski County sheriff's deputy was conducting an investigation at the scene, according to an ISP news release.
A brief physical altercation with several individuals and the deputy occurred when they attempted to obstruct the investigation, authorities said.
The deputy eventually detained a female, placing her in the back seat of his squad car. While the deputy was taking a second individual into custody, another suspect shot in the direction of the deputy, the release stated.
The female detained in the back seat of the squad car was struck by gunfire. She was transported to a regional hospital where she was treated and released. The deputy and the second suspect he was taking into custody were uninjured in the incident, police said.
