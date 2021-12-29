Three men wanted in connection with armed robbery in Carbondale

CARBONDALE – Three men are wanted in connection with an armed robbery that happened Tuesday.

Carbondale police responded at 8:33 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28, to the 400 block of East College Street to a report of armed robbery.

Officers met with the victim who said he was walking with an acquaintance in the area when we were approached by three men wearing masks, police said.

At least two of them had handguns, police said.

The suspects then allegedly battered the victim and took property from him, police said.

The victim’s injuries did not require hospitalization.

The suspects then fled in two different vehicles, one of which was described as a tan Honda, police said.

The suspects are believed to be known by the acquaintance of the victim, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

