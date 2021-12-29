Three men wanted in connection with armed robbery in Carbondale

CARBONDALE – Three men are wanted in connection with an armed robbery that happened Tuesday.
Carbondale police responded at 8:33 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28, to the 400 block of East College Street to a report of armed robbery.
Officers met with the victim who said he was walking with an acquaintance in the area when we were approached by three men wearing masks, police said.
At least two of them had handguns, police said.
The suspects then allegedly battered the victim and took property from him, police said.
The victim’s injuries did not require hospitalization.
The suspects then fled in two different vehicles, one of which was described as a tan Honda, police said.
The suspects are believed to be known by the acquaintance of the victim, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.
Photos: A look behind the fence inside Menard Correctional Center
A sign greets visitors to Menard Correctional Center in Chester.
Adam Testa, The Southern
The old administrative building at Menard Correction Center in Chester sits empty before Illinois Department of Corrections officials work to demolish the old facility and build a new one. In the meantime, administrative offices are set up in cottages on the prison grounds.
Adam Testa, The Southern
The old administrative building at Menard Correction Center in Chester sits empty, before Illinois Department of Corrections officials work to demolish the old facility and build a new one. In the meantime, administrative offices are set up in cottages on the prison grounds.
Adam Testa, The Southern
Kimblerly Butler of Carbondale took the reins of Menard Correctional Center in Chester in 2014. She had previously served as an assistant warden and said this was the next logical step in her career. She is only the second woman to serve as warden of an all-male, maximum-security prison in Illinois.
Adam Testa, The Southern
Kimblerly Butler of Carbondale took the reins of Menard Correctional Center in Chester in 2014. She had previously served as an assistant warden and said this was the next logical step in her career. She is only the second woman to serve as warden of an all-male, maximum-security prison in Illinois.
Adam Testa, The Southern
Messages of support are written on a dry erase board in the warden's office at Menard Correctional Center in Chester. Kimberly Butler of Carbondale recently took over as warden, becoming only the second woman to serve as warden of an all-male, maximum-security prison in Illinois.
Adam Testa, The Southern
Inmates at Menard Correctional Center participate in art classes as a form of recreation. Several pieces of their artwork, such as this picture of Batman and Spiderman, are displayed in administrative offices.
Adam Testa, The Southern
A corrections officer holds open an access gate at Menard Correctional Center in Chester on Tuesday, May 20, 2014.
THE SOUTHERN FILE PHOTO
Members of the regional media were invited to tour Menard Correctional Center in Chester on Tuesday, May 20, 2014.
The Southern File Photo
The main path through the grounds of Menard Correctional Center in Chester is shown in 2014. Cell blocks and other prison facilities line each side of the pathway.
The Southern File Photo
Inmates at Menard Correctional Center in Chester painted these murals, along with several others, along the walls of the main pathway through the prison campus. Warden Kimberly Butler of Carbondale, a veteran, said the men at the prison are largely supportive and appreciative of those who served in the armed forces and designed these murals as a sign of respect.
Adam Testa, The Southern
An armed guard stands on a watch tower at Menard Correctional Center in Chester on May 20.
The Southern File Photo
An armed guard stands on a watch tower at Menard Correctional Center on Tuesday, May 20, 2014.
The Southern File Photo
Inmates at Menard Correctional Center in Chester are led across prison grounds May 20.
The Southern File Photo
Inmates at Menard Correctional Center in Chester are led across prison grounds Tuesday, May 20, 2014.
Adam Testa, The Southern
Weight-lifting equipment sits in an empty recreation area at Menard Correctional Center in Chester on Tuesday, May 20, 2014.
Adam Testa, The Southern
An east cell block at Menard Correctional Center is shown. This block, one of seven on the prison campus, has 125 cells. On Tuesday, May 20, 2014, all of them were occupied. The prison holds more than 3,700 inmates.
Adam Testa, The Southern
An armed guard watches over an east cell block of Menard Correctional Center on May 20 in Chester.
The Southern File Photo
A prisoner holds an empty granola bar box through the bars of his cell May 20, 2014, at Menard Correctional Center in Chester.
The Southern File Photo
A Menard Correctional Center inmate sits alone with a deck of playing cards during an activity period Tuesday, May 20, 2014. Inmates are released to the outdoor yard for periods of two and a half hours at a time. They can use phones to call family, play basketball or run on a track.
Adam Testa, The Southern
Inmates play basketball during a recreational time on Tuesday, May 20, 2014, at Menard Correctional Center in Chester. Inmates are released to the outdoor yard for periods of two and a half hours at a time.
Adam Testa, The Southern
Inmates at Menard Correction Center in Chester use outdoor phones during recreational time on Tuesday, May 20, 2014. Warden Kimberly Butler said it's important that inmates remain in contact and in relationships with family and loved ones on the outside.
Adam Testa, The Southern
