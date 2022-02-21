Three people involved in Carbondale shots fired call are arrested, police say

CARBONDALE — Three arrests have been made related to a shots fired call last week, police said.

Police responded to the call in the 400 block of East College Street at 8:42 a.m. Friday. Property damage was discovered, police said.

Police said Marlin Brown, 43, of Carbondale, was found leaving the area. He was arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated unlawful use of weapons and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Keon Foulks, 18, of Carbondale, and Keavonte Nesby, 20, of DeSoto, were later identified and face preliminary charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

They were taken into the Jackson County Jail.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (618) 549-2121 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-2677.

