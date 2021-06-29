Three sentenced to prison in Williamson County

Three people have been sentenced in Williamson County to prison.

Noel J. Kennon, 42, was arrested by Johnston City police officers after he attempted to abduct a woman at a park in August 2020, according to a news release from the Williamson County State's Attorney's office.

He has pleaded guilty Friday to unlawful restraint, a Class 4 felony. He was sentenced to five years in the IDOC, following up with a year of mandatory supervised release following his prison term, according to a news release from State’s Attorney Brandon Zanotti.

The release also said Jonthan H. Fox, 35, of Marion, pleaded guilty Friday to burglary, a Class 2 felony and was sentenced to six years in the IDOC. He was arrested by Marion police after he was found to be a match for a fingerprint from a garage break-in in Marion, where several collectibles were stolen in September 2020.

He will serve two years of mandatory supervised release after his time in prison.

Dakota Holmes, 22, of Creal Springs, pleaded guilty Wednesday to unlawful use or possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 3 felony. He was sentenced to three years in the IDOC, according to the state’s attorney’s office.