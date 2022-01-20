Toddler, mother dead in Mt. Vernon house fire Sunday; father in critical condition

Cody Pauling, 27, was airlifted to a burn unit in Springfield with second-degree burns on his chest, arms, legs, hands and feet as well as lung damage from the family’s house catching on fire, according to authorities and family friends.
Cody Pauling, 27, was airlifted to a burn unit in Springfield with second-degree burns on his chest, arms, legs, hands and feet as well as lung damage from the family’s house catching on fire, according to authorities and family friends. His 18-year-old fiancée, Ashley Cheatham, and their 14-month-old son Brandon Pauling tragically were found dead inside the house on Sunday, Mount Vernon Fire Chief Kevin Sargent said.
Ashley Cheatham, and her 14-month-old son Brandon Pauling, were found dead inside the house on Sunday.
A 14-month-old baby, Brandon Pauling, was found dead inside a Mt. Vernon home on Sunday.
MOUNT VERNON – Two GoFundMe fundraisers have been set up to help cover funeral and hospital expenses for a family of three caught in a house fire last weekend.
His 18-year-old fiancée, Ashley Cheatham, and their 14-month-old son Brandon Pauling tragically were found dead inside the house on Sunday, Mount Vernon Fire Chief Kevin Sargent said.
Brandi Baltzell, a family friend of Cody Pauling, rushed to the scene as soon as she heard about the fire.
“I was looking through Facebook and saw that there was a fire. I told my husband that’s right at Cody and Ashley’s,” Baltzell said. “I insisted we go by there, I had to see if they were OK. We went around the block and there it was, it was their house, or what was left. I jumped out of the car and ran up to the cop that was standing there. I asked where they were if they were OK, he told me they had just taken Cody to the hospital and that he wasn’t in good condition. I asked where Ashley and Brendon were and he told me they didn’t make it. Of course, I was instantly sick.”
A second GoFundMe has also been started to help cover the funeral expenses, and it can also be reached here.
The GoFundMe has currently raised $275 out of the $1,500 goal.
Donations to help cover the funeral expenses can also be made to Hughey Funeral Home, according to Cheatham’s obituary.
“Memorials may be made in Ashley's honor to Hughey Funeral Home for funeral expenses. These donations will be accepted at Hughey Funeral Home, by phone, or online at hugheyfh.com. Please go to serves, e-pay, and type Ashley's name in,” according to the obituary.
Brandi Baltzell asks that the public do what they can to help the family just as her sons have tried to help them.
“This young man has just lost everything and has to completely start a new life both physically and most importantly mentally,” Baltzell said. “I don’t even know how you begin to that. Ashley was an 18-year-old beautiful young woman and Brendan was a wonderful joyful happy one-year and 2-month-old happy baby boy. I guess heaven had bigger plans for them.”
The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Illinois Fire Marshals.
