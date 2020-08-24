Twin brothers found dead in Du Quoin Walmart parking lot early Sunday morning

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police discovered twin brothers dead in a vehicle in the Du Quoin Walmart parking lot early Sunday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Jeremy W. Sizemore and Jarrod W. Sizemore, 41, of Du Quoin.

A cause of death is not known at this time, said Du Quoin Chief of Police Steve Ingram.

According to a statement from Ingram, officers with the Du Quoin Police Department responded to the parking lot of Walmart in reference to a report of two unresponsive people.

The Du Quoin Police Department, with the Perry County Sheriff's Office, Perry County Coroner's Office, Illinois State Police and Perry County Ambulance Service are conducting an ongoing investigation. Ingram said the coroner's office will perform an autopsy.

— Molly Parker

