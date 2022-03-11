Two airlifted to St. Louis following crash in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY – Two people were airlifted to a St. Louis hospital following a Thursday crash.

David Marsh, 58 of Freeman Spur, was traveling westbound on Illinois Route 154 with Michael Wiley, 51 of Freeman Spur, at approximately 10:10 a.m., according to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.

About three-quarters of a mile west of Titmouse road Marsh left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree with his vehicle.

The vehicle then caught fire and the two people fled the car, police said.

When police and the Tamaroa Fire Department arrived the two were airlifted to a St. Louis hospital with major injuries.

The incident is still being investigated.

