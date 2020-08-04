You have permission to edit this article.
Two arrested after shooting incident in Carbondale
Jackson County

Two Carbondale residents were arrested Monday after a shooting incident, according to a Tuesday news release from the City of Carbondale.

At about 1:35 p.m. Monday, Carbondale Police officers responded to the 600 block of East Main Street in reference to a report of shots fired. There, officers learned several shots were fired from a vehicle at a victim who was walking in area, the news release says. The vehicle fled from the area, but was quickly located by officers in the 500 block of South Ash Street.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

The release states that officers arrested Tevin D. Kirby, 25, for aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon; and Alexsia L. Higgins, 23, was arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm, child endangerment and a Jackson County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of assault. Both were incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-2677 as the investigation is active and ongoing.

— The Southern

