Two arrested after Sunday shooting in Carbondale

CARBONDALE – Two have been arrested in connection with a Sunday shooting that injured one in Carbondale.

Officers in Marion later located and arrested McKenzie Timms, 19, of Carbondale, and Zoremoreyon Moore, 18, of Marion, without incident.

Moore was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Timms was charged with concealing or aiding a fugitive, and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

The Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office will review the investigation for possible additional charges, police said.

Moore and Timms are currently incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail.

The incident that led to their arrested occurred shortly before 2:59 p.m. on Sunday in the 500 block of East Main Street.

Carbondale police responded to the area in reference to a shots fired call.

Upon arrival they located a victim and began administering lifesaving aid, police said.

The Jackson County Ambulance Service then also responded and transported the victim to SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment of non-life-saving injuries.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121, Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).

