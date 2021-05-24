 Skip to main content
Two arrested in Carbondale after fight leads to stabbing
Two were arrested after a fight led to one man being stabbed Friday in Carbondale.

Carbondale police officers responded at 10:34 a.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street to reports of a stabbing, according to the police news release.

After arriving, officers found Chad Berry, 36, of Carbondale, with a “non-life threatening injury” — he had allegedly been stabbed, according to the police.

Police said they learned Berry had gotten into a “mutual fight” with Monte Graham, 59, of Carbondale, during which Graham allegedly stabbed Berry once.

Graham and Berry were each arrested for aggravated battery and incarcerated. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

— The Southern

isaac.smith@thesouthern.com

618-351-5823

On Twitter: @ismithreports

