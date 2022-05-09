Two arrested in Carbondale on gun charges, cops say

CARBONDALE – Two people were arrested Friday morning during an alleged delivery of a firearm, police said.

At 2:02 a.m. City of Carbondale police officers conducted safety surveillance in the 100 block of North Washington Street in reference to a crowd of people congregating.

The officers observed a person involved in a conflict allegedly armed with a handgun, police said.

When the suspect left the area in a vehicle, the responding officers immediately stopped the vehicle, police said.

Officers arrested Chad Smith, 32 of Marion, on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon and forgery after officers allegedly found counterfeit currency in his possession, police said.

Officers also arrested Bryonne Williams, 26 of Marion, on a charge of unlawful sale/delivery of a firearm to a felon.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

