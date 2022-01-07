Two charged after kidnapping and battering victim till they needed 'serious medical attention'

MURPHYSBORO – Two people have been arrested, accused with kidnapping and beating their victim so heavily that they needed "serious medical treatment," police said.

On Wednesday, Jan. 5, Justin Carr, 39 of Carbondale, and Jayln Rush, 22, of Lexington, Illinois, were arrested and each charged with one count of home invasion, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated battery, police said.

At 7:07 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2, Carbondale police responded to the 600 block of West Mill Street regarding a suspected kidnapping, and they found evidence of a recent disturbance.

Through their investigation, officers were able to locate the unnamed victim safe in Murphysboro, but in need of serious medical treatment, police said.

No further information has been released on the state or identity of the victim.

The investigation led officers to believe the Carr and Rush allegedly forced their way into the victim’s residence and battered them, police said.

They then allegedly took the victim, an acquaintance, by force to another location and continued to batter them, police said.

The victim managed to eventually escape and flee to safety, police said.

Additional charges against Carr and Rush may be made as the investigation continues, police said.

Carr and Rush were incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail.

The Murphysboro Police Department, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office assisted in the investigation.

The investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

