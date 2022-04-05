Two charged with firearms offenses in Carbondale

CARBONDALE – Two more Carbondale residents have been charged with firearms violations, according to the State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez.

Taniskia Morning, 44, has been charged with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, Class 3 felonies.

Javarr Underwood, 18, has been charged with one count of unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, a Class 2 felony, and possession of a firearm without a valid FOID license, a Class A misdemeanor.

Morning and Underwood are just two of the individuals arrested in Jackson County’s as they attempt to crack down on gun violence, Cervantez said.

“The local law enforcement agencies have been making great strides against gun crimes,” Cervantez said. “We are all working together in order to get illegal firearms off of the streets.”

Morning and Underwood were arrested as a result of the execution of a search warrant at Morning’s Carbondale residence on March 30, 2022.

Members of the Carbondale Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department executed the search warrant as part of an ongoing firearms investigation.

Items including four firearms were allegedly located within the residence resulting in the arrests of Morning and Underwood.

If convicted, Morning faces a mandatory sentence range of two to ten years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

If convicted, Underwood faces up to seven years in prison.

Both are being held in the Jackson County Jail.

State’s Attorney Cervantez requested bonds of $250,000 for Morning and $100,000 for Underwood.

Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for April 19, 2022.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.