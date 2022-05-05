Two children severely injured, one adult dead following crash in West Frankfort

FRANKLIN COUNTY – A Wednesday fatal crash has left two children injured and one adult dead.

Britney Giacone, 32, of West Frankfort, was pronounced dead at the scene of a three-vehicle traffic crash where she was ejected out of her vehicle, Illinois State Police said.

The two children in her car – a 5-year-old female and a 2-year-old male both of West Frankfort – were flown to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other individuals involved reported any injures.

At 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, Giacone was traveling southbound on Route 148 at Park Street Road in her 2016 white Chevrolet SUV, ISP said.

At the same time Debra Miller, 57 of Bonnie, was traveling eastbound on the same road in her 2007 red Chevrolet truck.

For an unknown reason, Miller failed to yield at the stop in the intersection and entered the southbound lane, ISP said.

She struck the passenger side of Giacone’s vehicle.

At the time of the accident Michael Payne, 44 of Stonefort, was in the northbound lane.

The impact spun Giacone and the children into the northbound lane where they were struck by Payne’s 1999 white Freightliner Truck-Tractor Semi-Trailer, ISP said.

Giacone was then ejected from the vehicle.

The Franklin County Coroner pronounced her dead on the scene while the children were flown to hospitals.

Miller was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Illinois Route 148 was closed for approximately 3.5 hours because of the accident.

There is an ongoing investigation into the incident.

