Two dead after fatal crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY – Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash along Interstate 57 on Wednesday.

A 73-year-old man and 70-year-old woman, both of Grafton, were involved in a two-vehicle crash with a driver from Wisconsin at 2:32 p.m. Wednesday near milepost 84 northbound on I-57 in Jefferson County, Illinois State Police said in a news release.

Nodell Graves, 31, of Madison, Wisconsin, was stopped on the right shoulder of northbound I-57 near milepost 84 in his 2017 white Sierra, ISP said.

The 73-year-old driver and the 70-year-old passenger were traveling northbound in the same location and struck the rear of the Sierra with their 2019 white truck tractor, ISP said.

The 73-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, ISP said.

The 70-year-old was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead, ISP said.

Graves was uninjured in the crash.

The names of both deceased individuals will be released following notification of their next of kin.

I-57 northbound was closed with traffic diverted at exit 77 during the crash investigation, ISP said.

This crash is still under investigation by ISP.

