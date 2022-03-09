Two found dead after fire in Pope County home

POPE COUNTY – Two people were found dead following a house fire on Tuesday near Lamar, according to a news release Wednesday.

At 10:16 p.m. Pope County deputies were notified of a structure fire in the 400 block of Diamond Place.

Upon arrival they were notified by family members on scene that two individuals were possibly inside the residence, police said.

After responding fire departments extinguished the fire, authorities discovered the two individuals deceased inside the home, police said.

The names of the deceased have been withheld by police pending notification of the next of kin.

Sheriff Shane Jones extended his deepest sympathy to the family affected by this tragedy in the news release.

The fire is being investigated by Pope County investigators.

