Jackson County

Two injured in shooting at Carbondale party

CARBONDALE — Two were injured at a shooting that took place at a house party around midnight on Saturday, according to the Carbondale Police. The suspected shooter is a teenager and they are still missing.

At approximately 12:34 a.m., Carbondale Police officers responded to the 700 block of West College Street in response to shots fired at a residence where a party was taking place, according to a release by the department. They then found two victims of gunshot wounds and transported them to the hospital. 

One of the victims was treated and released. The second victim is stable and receiving further treatment, the release said.

The suspect is described as being a male between 15-17 years old and they are still missing.

Anyone with information about this incident or anyone who attended the party is encouraged to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

Reporter

Reporter

Kallie Cox is a general assignments reporter for The Southern with interests in political science, crime and courts, immigration, and social justice.

