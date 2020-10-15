Two investigations lead to arrests of 5 Choate Mental Health employees

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wiseman is scheduled for a bond hearing at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 6. Anderson and Brimm are scheduled for a first appearance at 9:30 a.m. Friday. Lee did not have hearing information posted on online court database Judici as of Thursday evening. Jackson is scheduled for a first appearance at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 6. All are scheduled to appear at the Union County Courthouse.

Other Choate employees charged earlier this year

Earlier this year, three other Choate employees were arrested on similar charges brought after a separate investigation. As previously reported in The Southern, ISP responded to Choate on March 22, 2018 to investigate allegations that mental health patients were being abused there. Following their investigation, a Union County grand jury on Jan. 6 handed down indictments charging Sheri L. Fish, 49, of Sherman, Illinois; Cody A. Barger, 25, of Grantsburg; and Jonathan C. Lingle, 29, of Goreville.

Regarding one of the misconduct charges, the indictment alleges Barger, a former mental health technician at Choate, intentionally failed to report seeing another mental health technician allegedly cause "a patient to drink an entire cup of hot sauce.”