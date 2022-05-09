 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Two people dead after Saturday fire in rural Randolph County

  • 0

JACKSON COUNTY – Two people were found dead following a house fire Saturday.

At 6:29 p.m. the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a structure fire in Rockwood, police said.

Upon arrival, first responders found the home engulfed in flames.

Preliminary findings showed that two people died in the fire, police said.

Their names have been withheld by police pending next of kin notification.

The following agencies assisted with the fire: Campbell Hill Fire Department, Jackson County Ambulance Service, Ava Fire Department, Steelville Fire Department, Sparta Fire Department, Chester Fire Department, Percy Fire Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing.

makayla.holder@thesouthern.com

1-618-351-5823

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden launches discounted internet service program

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News