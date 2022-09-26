Two people hospitalized after late-night weekend shooting in Metropolis

One man was left injured after a late-night shooting in Metropolis this weekend, while his alleged assailant was hospitalized after police arrived at the residence.

At approximately 10:48 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, Metropolis Police received a call of shots fired in the 400 block of West 20th Street. While responding, officers were notified that a gunshot victim had arrived at Massac Memorial Hospital.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 33-year-old male from Wycliffe, KY, had gone to a residence in the 400 block of West 20th Street. The victim had gone to the residence to purchase an item that was for sale. For reasons unknown, an altercation ensued and the victim decided not to purchase the item.

As the victim was leaving and inside a 2002 Chevrolet SUV, he was shot by the offender, a 59-year-old female. Officers attempted to make contact with the offender but she would not answer the door. Metropolis officers, with the assistance of the Massac County sheriff’s deputies, secured the perimeter until the Illinois State Police District 22, Illinois State Police SWAT, and a negotiator arrived on the scene. Entry was made into the residence around 8 a.m. on Sunday morning. The offender was located and appeared to have overdosed on pills. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Massac County State’s Attorney Josh Stratmeyer was contacted. He secured warrants and charges are pending.

The investigation is still ongoing.